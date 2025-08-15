Woodford County Public Schools' partnership with EMS creates pipeline for students working to become EMTs

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford County Public Schools has announced a new partnership with the county's EMS department to create a pipeline for students wanting to become certified emergency medical technicians.

Cailey Ledbetter, a senior at Woodford County High School, is one of 13 students enrolled in the new EMT program. Her parents' experience as volunteer firefighters inspired her interest in emergency services.

"I've always had the deepest respect and appreciation for first responders and all the work they do," Ledbetter said.

Students who complete the year-long course will earn national EMT registration and a state license, giving them immediate career opportunities after graduation.

"This opportunity I've been given. It's really a blessing," Ledbetter said. "Because that's very important and hard work that helps all members of society. And it's really a great thing to look up to."

The program is designed to provide comprehensive training with extended classroom time.

"We designed the program new and different. We stretched it out for where the kids have longer classroom time to learn the education to totally understand deep dive into what it is that they're learning," Freeman Bailey, Woodford County EMS Director, said.

Students will be shadowing professionals in the field and riding in ambulances. The goal is to make emergency response second nature.

"We want this to be instinct for them immediately. It's muscle memory," Bailey said.

The initiative addresses a years-long EMT shortage in Woodford County while creating career opportunities for local students.

"This gives us a pipeline to get the best of the best coming out that's with our community. Because when you're invested in your community, you stay, you make it a career," Bailey said.

The program also sets students like Ledbetter up for success beyond high school. Participants earn college credits through Bluegrass Community and Technical College, and their qualifications can serve as a foundation for other healthcare careers.

"I don't care what I'm doing as long as I'm helping other people," Ledbetter said. "I was just grown up with that mindset."

Ledbetter is excited about her future prospects, adding she's "really thrilled to immediately head into the workforce."