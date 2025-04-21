Woodford County school implements Project ADAM, a life-saving cardiac response program

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Woodford County elementary school is preparing staff and students to respond to cardiac emergencies through a life-saving program called Project ADAM.

Southside Elementary in Woodford County has implemented comprehensive cardiac emergency response plans with support from Kentucky Children's Hospital and Project ADAM, ensuring they're ready to act quickly during a medical crisis.

"Have an emergency plan, cardiac plan, have people that are trained that have designated roles on what to do when there is a cardiac emergency," said Evans, the school nurse at Southside Elementry.

Project ADAM is named in honor of Adam Lemel, who died at age 17 from sudden cardiac arrest while playing baseball. His legacy lives on through the program, which has placed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout the elementary school, with clear directions to the nearest device.

For parent Mary Ann Adams, the program has profound personal significance.

"When Nurse Chrissie told me about this multiple times, it's brought me to tears, knowing his life is valued," said Adams.

Adams' son Benson plays baseball and has a heart condition with a family history of cardiac disease. He must be cautious with strenuous activity, making the school's emergency preparedness especially meaningful.

"It makes me feel really safe and makes me feel safe when an AED is around," said Benson.

While staff at Southside Elementary hope they never need to use their emergency training, Project ADAM ensures they're prepared to help save lives when seconds count.

"It's amazing for students like Benson who have a known cardiac problem. There are also a lot of kids that don't know. So I'm hoping this brings peace of mind to students and staff," said Evans.