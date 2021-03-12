Woodford County students collect supplies for flood victims

VERSAILES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford County High School students plan to fill a school bus with donations to help Kentuckians as they work to recover after historic flooding.

The"Fill the Bus" donation drive was planned by students in the high school's community activism class after they saw the impact of the high water in their own community and in Eastern Kentucky.

"Seeing that, it can really make you want to make a difference and really create change," said Claire Pinkston, a senior in the community activism class.

The students will collect cleaning supplies, bottled water, personal hygiene products, and more through March 18 and plan to deliver them and assist with the cleanup effort in Eastern Kentucky counties on March 21.

"We're trying to bring these people back to a sense of normalcy that they don't feel right now," said Maia Smith, a junior in the class.

The response to the supply drive in the first four days was encouraging, said senior Cole Jandow.

"Before taking this class I would have never thought a small group of kids could start a drive like this and potentially make an impact."

They hope to inspire others to help too, he said.