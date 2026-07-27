Woodford High School football players clean up historic Black cemetery in Huntertown

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX News) — Woodford High School football players spent their Sunday cleaning up the Huntertown Community Interpretive Park, a historic site in Woodford County where African American veterans from World War II and the Civil War are buried.

The 38-acre park holds deep historical significance. Huntertown was a historic "Freetown," and dating back to the 1900s, many of those buried in its cemetery were African American veterans — some born into slavery — who served in World War II and the Civil War.

38 players showed up to the park, trading their helmets for shovels and weed whackers to help maintain the grounds.

Coach Dennis Johnson said the outing reflects what he tries to instill in his players beyond the game.

"Football is part of it right. I think being a student is part of it. I think being a good human is the most important thing, and we try to demonstrate this to our young men everyday," Johnson said.

For junior Josiah McKee, seeing his teammates show up for the community meant something personal.

"Seeing me and my buddies out here just coming putting some extra work off the field and our communities makes me real happy," McKee said.

McKee also said the project strengthened the team's bond off the field.

"In football you're like right beside your man. You're playing with each other. You need somebody to fall on in school or out of school. Stuff like that. Like it's always good to have a brotherhood around a big group of guys," McKee said.

Johnson said time spent together outside of practice is essential to building a successful program.

"I think it means more than anything. If you're gonna, if you're gonna have a successful program. Successful young men. A successful team. You've got to spend time together, right. You just can't be coming to practice and that's it. We try to spend a lot of time with our young men off the field," Johnson said.

District 6 Magistrate Larry Blackford said the work the players did connects community service to a broader lesson about history and respect.

"That's important that we learn how to respect and learn the history of others, so we be more thoughtful without thinking. Be more thoughtful than our behaviors. And we come to a better understanding of people's history, and who they are, and the contributions to society you know," Blackford said.

McKee said giving back shapes who a person is in the eyes of their community.

"Doing stuff for your community really brings up a bigger stature of person that you are. And then allows everybody around you to know who you are. And not just for one reason," McKee said.