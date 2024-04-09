Woodford Humane forced to cancel event due to overcrowding, desperate for donations

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Woodford Humane Society has announced that it will not be holding its annual Kenpuppy Derby fundraiser because there are too many pups in the kennels.

They were expecting to raise about $10,000, but they're simply too full to do it.

"We've been struggling so much with overcrowding," said Beth Oleson, marketing director for the humane society. "Being overcrowded, our expenses are up and dogs are waiting a lot longer for homes."

This humane society doesn't receive any government funding so they are asking for help.

One cause of the overcrowding, said Oleson, is people not getting their pets spayed or neutered.

"We have a lot of people either breeding on purpose and realizing that the market is saturated and they can't sell puppies anymore or having accidental litters because they didn't have a chance or haven't yet gotten their pets fixed," said Oleson.

From puppies to older dogs, the Woodford Humane Society will keep doing its part to take care of them until they find their forever homes.

For more information, click here.

