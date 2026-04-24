Woodford Humane Society cuts adoption fees in half to clear crowded shelter

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Woodford Humane Society is currently over capacity, but community partners are stepping in to help by cutting adoption fees in half this Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

Every kennel at the shelter tells a story, with some animals staying longer than staff would like.

Woodford Humane Society Marketing Director Beth Olsen noted the shelter has a wide variety of animals available.

"We have close to 80 pets who are already fixed and vaccinated and ready to go home," Olsen said. "There's a lot to choose from. We have puppies and dogs. We have cats of all sizes and shapes."

The half-price adoption event is a rare occurrence for the shelter. Those interested in adopting can call the shelter starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

"We don't do this very often. It's just like little, short events through the year a couple of times. So, this is a great opportunity for adopters to come in and save a little on their adoption fee and hopefully for a lot of pets to find good homes," Olsen said.

Staff members encourage potential adopters to visit, even if they are unsure about taking an animal home immediately.

"If you truly feel that you're ready, we are more than happy to let you meet some of the animals here and see if anybody feels like a good fit for you. If you're kind of on the fence and you don't, you're not quite sure if you want to make the commitment,= we're happy to still let you make an appointment and come and meet some," Olsen said. "It is a big commitment. It's...10 to 15 years of hard work and expense, but of course also a lot of love."

For the dozens of animals waiting, this weekend could mean the difference between another day in the shelter or finally going home.

To make an appointment, you can call 859-873-5491. For other information, click here.