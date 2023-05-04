Watch Now
Woodford Humane Society to host Kenpuppy Derby on Saturday, May 6

Posted at 10:10 AM, May 04, 2023
VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — There are no shortages of events and activities leading up to the Kentucky Derby, including the Kenpuppy Derby happening Saturday, May 6.

The adoptable puppies from the Woodford Humane Society will be at Falling Springs Park at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday. Post time for the pups is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The puppies are 12 weeks old and available for adoption after the race, along with many other dogs.

The race is free to watch but it costs $5 to participate in activities.

