Woodford Humane Society's annual adoption drive wraps up on December 15

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Although there has been a crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic with slow adoptions and overcrowding, Woodford Humane Society's Marketing Director says she doesn't want people to adopt just for the sake of adopting.

The shelter is looking for adopters who are ready to make lifelong commitments. If you've been thinking about adding a pet to your home, Woodford Humane Society wants to reach families, reminding them to make adopting from a shelter a priority.

With 77 cats and kittens and 36 dogs and puppies in care, they have three days left in their annual adoption drive.

Partnering with Woodford Humane Society during its annual adoption drive, Quantrell Auto Group is sponsoring every pet's adoption fee.

"For the animals here, hopefully that means some wonderful forever homes," Beth Oleson said.

More than a thousand adopters have been able to bring a new pet home for free for more than 10 years through this initiative. The message is clear about lifelong placements.

"If they stay there for life, that's a success. It can be any number and as long as we're making good matches that are going to last, we're happy with that," Oleson added.

Unfortunately, overcrowding is a continuing concern. Adding to the problem, the shelter is short-staffed, so during their adoption drive, there's expanded availability, offering same-day appointments whenever possible.

"To kind of help us know when people are coming and make sure we have the manpower here to make sure everyone, both pets and people can get taken care of, and get the attention they need," Oleson noted.

The need for those appointment procedures has led to more structure.

"For the most part, people have been really great about that and it honestly allows you more time to focus on the animals that you meet here without interruption," Oleson said.

If you want to adopt a pet, Oleson says the best place to start, since they're doing adoptions by appointment, is to go towoodfordhumane.org.

