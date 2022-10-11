Woodford Reserve announces 2022 holiday bourbon bottle

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford Reserve announced its annual limited-edition holiday bourbon bottle Tuesday.

The company says the golden label "compliments the rich color of the bourbon and conveys the joyful spirit of the holiday season, which brings friends, family, and loved ones together in a spectacle of celebration."

The one-liter Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is on sale across the United States and the globe with a retail price of $50.

For more information, visit www.woodfordreserve.com.