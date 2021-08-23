Woodland Art Fair wraps up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds parked a park in Lexington for the 45th Woodland Art Fair.

The weekend-long fair returned for the first time since 2019. More than 150 vendors brought many pieces of art for sale, including ceramics, wood, paintings, photographs, and more from across the Bluegrass.

The event's cancellation last year due to the pandemic was hard on vendors we spoke to.

"Last year, 2020, was a bust for people who do this for a living. We're considered gig workers we do gigs. So typically in a year, I will do 20 to 25 shows. But last year I did 7. So that cuts into everything but that did allow me a lot of time to create a new body of work," said Chris Hartsfield.

Hartsfield says this is has been his full-time job for the last 35 years.

He thanks everyone who stops by his booth for following the safety protocols put in place at the different festivals.