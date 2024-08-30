Worst intersections for traffic flow in Lexington, according to expert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sitting in traffic is a struggle that everyone faces, especially at the three major intersections at: Nicholasville Road and Reynolds Road, New Circle Road and Tates Creek Road, and Newtown Pike and Citation Boulevard.

These are the spots where traffic congestion is the worst in Lexington.

“Those frustrations can be very real, and they can affect your day, and your psyche so I understand,” Traffic Engineering Manager David Filatreau said.

“A lot of times people will become more aggressive, especially the longer they have been in traffic, so maybe they will make riskier moves,” he added.

Filiatreau says that high congestion occurs during rush hour times, of course. But he also states that decisions are made based off of safety first.

“The paradigm is changing as to not always upfront solving the congestion issues. Because realistically they are usually only 4 hours a day,” he said.

You can’t just add more lanes either, Filiatreau said, because when it isn’t rush hour, people tend to speed. This has the potential to cause more serious accidents.

“Because there are less desirable results sometimes that can come with that. So, we are coming from congestion focus to injury focus,” he said.

According to Filiatreau, in a perfect world, their solutions limit injuries from accidents, get traffic moving efficiently, and make sure drivers are on the road with a level head.

“That’s kind of the success, when you can solve those three things,” he concluded.

