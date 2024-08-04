3-vehicle accident leaves both lanes of Highway 27 in Lancaster shut down

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX18). — Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 27 in Lancaster near the Boones Creek Road area are currently shut down due to a 3-vehicle accident.

According to David East, the Garrard County EMA public information officer, traffic is being detoured down Boones Creek Road and Sugar Creek Road towards Lancaster.

The Garrard County Sheriff, EMS, EMA, Garrard Fire District 1, Lancaster Fire/Rescue, and Camp Dick Fire Rescue are on scene.

The roadway will be closed until further notice and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible.