Wrigley Miller $2.5 million gift supports UK College of Communication and Information

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information has formally accepted a large donation from well-known business leaders Misdee Wrigley Miller and James Miller. It's a $2.5 million gift supporting the renovation and expansion of Pence Hall.

"I consider this gift as an investment in the future of communication," Misdee said.

It's an investment for the Wrigley Miller family, as well.

"It's an investment in future storytellers, thought leaders, and media professionals," Misdee noted.

In turn, Misdee is working to increase the number of UK Students collaborating with media professionals through internships and mentoring opportunities at her companies, Wrigley Media Group and LEX Studios.

"It's a real life opportunity in a facility like LEX Studios working with industry professionals experiencing real productions where they're making real decisions," Misdee added.

The decision to create LEX Studios, which opened in June, the former location of Woodhill Cinemas, makes LEX Studios the largest film and production facility in Kentucky.

Misdee points out the unique advantage the 52,000-square-foot facility presents to UK Students looking to get involved in the industry. It's part of Misdee's vision and partnership with the Dean of UK's College of Communication and Information.

"Having the opportunity for our students to not only work in the renovated Pence Hall, but to work in partnership with the professionals at Wrigley, will prepare our students for all the careers that they want. One of the things we like to say at the University of Kentucky is you don't have to go to Hollywood, you don't have to go to New York or Atlanta, to work in the film and production industry. We have wonderful opportunities right here in the commonwealth," Jennifer Greer said.

"We can put the University of Kentucky in the same conversations as the great media and film schools," Misdee said.

Above all, it's what the school gains from the Wrigley Miller Family gift, and Misdee is grateful for her family.

"I'm able to do these things because I'm standing on their shoulders. They taught me well and I want to think that what I do is a way of honoring that legacy," Misdee said.

The renovation and expansion of Pence Hall is a $32 million project expected to wrap up in the summer of 2025.

