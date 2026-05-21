WTVQ employees evacuate after reported smoke seen coming from building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — WLEX and WTVQ are currently off-air following a transmitter issue that prompted the evacuation of the WTVQ building this morning.

The Lexington Fire Department responded to WTVQ after reports of smoke filling the building and problems with transmitter equipment. All WTVQ staff have evacuated the building safely, and fire department personnel are currently inside investigating the cause.

A WTVQ meteorologist told LEX 18 that there was smoke coming out from behind the studio at around 9:20 a.m. Thursday and that the power in the building went completely off.

Viewers can still watch WLEX and WTVQ programming on cable and satellite platforms including Spectrum and DirecTV.

The two stations have shared transmitter equipment for over a decade, which is why both are affected by the incident at the WTVQ facility.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the issue or provided a timeline for when normal over-the-air broadcasts will resume.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

