Howard Evans, a WWII veteran, is turning 100 years old.

A celebration will be held at First Church of God Hwy 11 in Beattyville on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Evans served three years during WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific when the war ended.

After the war, Evans worked in various jobs including the oil field and city water and sewer department.

Evans participated in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with 65 other veterans in 2022.

Howard Evans is a humble man who will be turning 100 this Sunday. And despite what he says, he has quite the story to tell.

"I feel good about my lifetime. I have always worked and done what I like to do and tried to do it right."

"Well I have always tried to be honest and pay my debts."

His daughter, Mary, agrees.

"Everybody loves him. Most people say they want to take put him in their pocket and take him home with them."

Howard grew up in Owsley County along Hwy 11 on a farm. Shortly after high school, he received a call to serve in WWII.

"I spent three years during WWII."

"None of my family were ever in the service before and I didn't know anything about it. So I just had to go where they sent me and do what they told me."

"When World War II ended, I was in the South Pacific in the Philippines."

After serving, Howard had 4 children and went back to working on the farm.

"Well I spent time in the oil field. Retired from the city water and sewer department."

"It took me a long time to quit work (laughs)"

"It's not worthwhile if you don't have anything to live for when you get done."

In 2022, he took an honor flight to Washington, D.C., with 65 other veterans.

"I don't know who he was and had no idea what he was doing there, but I had a cap on that said I was WWII veteran and I met him and when he got close enough I saluted him"

