Wynonna Judd brings Kentucky Queen Tour to Lexington Opera House this fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Country Music Hall of Famer Wynonna Judd is heading home to Kentucky this fall, kicking off her "Kentucky Queen Tour" with an intimate performance at the historic Lexington Opera House, organizers announced.

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House, located at 401 W. Short St. in Lexington.

The Lexington stop marks the first of a limited, three-city run and serves as a homecoming for the Kentucky native. The tour celebrates her upcoming album, "The Hard Truth," which releases Oct. 2.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. EST at Ticketmaster.com and LexingtonOperaHouse.com, or in person at the Central Bank Center Box Office, which is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

An artist presale begins June 15 at 10 a.m. EST.