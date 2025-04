LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland announced on social media that Wynonna Judd is set to perform the national anthem in the Keeneland Paddock at 12 p.m. on Friday.

"There's no one else on earth we'd rather have sing our national anthem!," Keeneland posted.

Keeneland noted that limited general admission tickets are available and can be purchased here.