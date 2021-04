LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The YMCA is partnering with Wild Health to host a pop-up vaccination clinic Sunday, April 11th.

It's happening at the High Street location from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone 16 and older can sign up. There are 200 spots available to get the Pfizer vaccine.

To sign up, you can visit communityvaccine.as.me/ymcaeasthigh or call (859) 217- 4679.