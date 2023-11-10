LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Yes, you read that correctly.

It has exploded as far as popularity since the pandemic, but the YMCA of Central Kentucky is hiring for a position that many may be surprised is even a thing.

"Yeah, so because we now have 22 courts across our association, we saw that there was a need to both manage the use of those courts but also the programming of them," said Corey Donohoo, the director of operations.

The YMCA is hiring for a pickleball director. With those 22 courts and hundreds of players, Donohoo says the goal is to have someone who can help coordinate the growing popularity.

"Having some good knowledge of the sport is incredibly valuable but also having knowledge and experience with managing programs," he said.

The hope is to have this person help coordinate leagues, tournaments, getting youth programs involved, and to even attract more people. At the North Lexington location, basketball courts in the back have actually been replaced with the pickleball courts. They did have one court back in 2011.

"At that time it was one court across our association and we were struggling to get four people to play a game," Donohoo said.

