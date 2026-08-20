YMCA of Central Kentucky to acquire Proof Fitness, close High Street location in October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The YMCA of Central Kentucky is set to acquire Proof Fitness in Lexington, with the transaction expected to close in early October 2026.

According to a news release the two Proof Fitness locations will become YMCA facilities after the deal closes. Current YMCA of Central Kentucky members will have access to the new locations as part of their existing membership. Proof Fitness members will also be welcomed into the YMCA.

"This acquisition helps us address an immediate need – keeping our High Street membership together," Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky, said. "It also allows us to expand into the Tates Creek area, bringing the YMCA's mission and programs to a growing part of our community."

As the downtown Proof Fitness location transitions to a YMCA facility in early October, the Y will begin moving memberships and classes currently based at High Street to the new location. The High Street YMCA will officially close on October 30, 2026.

The YMCA said it will continue serving downtown members at all Y locations. The organization is also planning commemorative activities through October to celebrate High Street's more than 6 decades of impact, honoring members, staff, volunteers, and community members who have been part of its story.

"While the Board remains fully committed to building the partnerships necessary for a new downtown YMCA, this investment provides an important bridge for our High Street members. It allows us to maintain presence downtown, continue serving the members who have been part of the High Street YMCA community, and preserve the connections that make the Y so important to so many people," Steve Byars, chair of the YMCA of Central Kentucky Board of Directors, said. "We believe continuity of service matters, and this investment gives us the opportunity to remain connected to downtown while we continue exploring the best path forward for the YMCA's future. The more places we can bring the Y, the more opportunities we have to connect with people, build community, and make a difference."

More details about membership, programming, and transition timelines will be shared with both member groups in the coming weeks.