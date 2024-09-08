Young authors get books publish through "Stronger Connections" program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday afternoon, Fayette County Public Schools celebrated many young authors as part of their launch program, "Stronger Connections." Over three hundred elementary school kids helped write and publish a book for their school.

Parents, family members, and friends gathered at Joseph-Beth Bookseller to attend a book signing for young authors. One parent who attended the signing was shocked to hear that one of her kids was writing a book. They were among many proud parents to see their little author help write a book. Twelve elementary schools, meaning 12 different books, were written. The program manager said that some were graphic novels, and some made up relatable stories, such as being new to a school.

The Stronger Connections program focuses on belongingness in schools. The students wanted to help build relationships with others and amongst themselves.

"We want our students to believe in themselves. We want them to know they have the ability, capability, and skills," says Dr. Soraya Matthews, the chief officer for Unity, Belonging, and Student Ethicy. "All the things to do great things. To be great readers and authors of their own path."

A belief that helped shape guest speaker Willie Carver's writing career after he left the classroom.

"I had that experience of being believed in. I was a teacher for a long time," says author Willie Carver. "It was actually after I left the classroom. Started thinking about the students stories that don't get told that I started writing."

Carver went through a similar program as a Floyd County student called Young Authors, where he wrote one book every year. Now, he is using what he has learned from that program and when he was a teacher to help inspire other young authors.

"What these kids need is to believe that people want to hear what they have to say," Carver said.

A book that holds more than just pages, but a sign of belief in themselves and will have a lasting impact on their schools with their newly published books. "These books will be there for years. They will be part of that school's history for a long time," says Dr. Matthews.

Dr. Matthews adds that all Fayette County elementary schools will have an opportunity to participate in this program this fall.