Young driver has serious injuries following crash in Lexington

Posted at 6:00 AM, Aug 31, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A young driver has life-threatening injuries following an overnight crash in Lexington.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday, near the train tracks on Russell Cave Road.

Police say the driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby Marathon Gas Station.

A short time later, the driver was thrown from the vehicle after crashing near the train tracks.

The reconstruction unit was called to the scene. A portion of Russell Cave Road was shut down for a few hours while officials investigated.

