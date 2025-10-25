Young Eagles program is taking flight for students to learn more about aviation

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Experimental Aircraft Association chapter in Morehead hosted a free community event Saturday morning to give local residents insight into aviation career opportunities. The nonprofit's Young Eagles program allows participants to experience firsthand about the aviation industry.

"The experimental aircraft association actually builds airplanes from scratch," said James Taylor, public relations representative for the Morehead EAA chapter.

EAA chapters can be found throughout Kentucky, including in Rowan County, where parents watched as future pilots took flight into a new world of possibilities. Just as it did for Caden Blair, an Eastern Kentucky University aviation student.

"I honestly didn't think I would become a pilot I didn't think it was something in reach for me," Blair said. "Then I came out here having breakfast with these guys and learning about the scholarship programs. We're right here in Morehead."

Blair discovered opportunities he didn't expect in Rowan County and has been involved with EAA for two years. The nonprofit helped pay for a portion of his college education by providing him with a scholarship and experience that prepared him for classes at Eastern Kentucky University.

"Having that leg up on the program let me get ahead of the program, get ready for the program, hopefully saved me some money and a year off of college," Blair said.

Flying over his hometown, Blair knows the lessons and teaching from EAA will help him reach his dreams.

"Hopefully by the time I graduate and I do my hours. I can fly for the airlines," Blair said.

Blair is just one of many students the nonprofit has helped land on a path to a future in aviation.

"We want them to be successful in life and be able to find quality jobs out there," Taylor said.

If you want to learn more about Morehead's EAA chapter you can find them on Facebook or find a chapter near you, click here.

