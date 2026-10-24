Missing 11-year-old Nicholasville boy found safe; police cancel Golden Alert

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An 11-year-old Nicholasville boy who went missing has been found safe on Friday night.

The Nicholasville Police Department said Zander Cates returned home and the Golden Alert issued for him has been cancelled.

"Zander has returned home safely. The Golden Alert has been cancelled," the department said in a social media post just after 9:20 p.m.

Police issued the Golden Alert around 8:45 p.m. after Zander, who is neurodivergent, left his home on Imperial Pointe.

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