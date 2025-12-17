Zim's Café and The Thirsty Fox to close permanently on New Year's Eve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two popular restaurants located in Lexington's historic Fayette County Courthouse will permanently close at the end of December after seven years in business.

Zim's Café and The Thirsty Fox, owned by Chris and Ouita Michel, announced Tuesday they will shut their doors for the final time on December 31.

"We gave it our all – until we had no more to give, and realized that now was the right time to say goodbye," the Michels said in a statement.

The restaurants have operated in the downtown Lexington courthouse for seven years, serving as gathering places for the community.

Before closing, the owners are inviting customers to celebrate with them through New Year's Eve. Activities include decorating gingerbread boy bands and enjoying favorite dishes one final time.

"We're leaving with heads held high, a smile on our faces, and hearts full of gratitude – for each other, for you, and for seven years of wonderful memories," the Michels said.

The couple thanked supporters who helped sustain the businesses throughout their run in downtown Lexington.

A New Year's Eve celebration is planned as the restaurants' final event, where patrons can "toast old times and new beginnings."