52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Marian Prio, center, wears an Orca costume as she and others protest against Lolita the orca's decades-long captivity at the Miami Seaquarium, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015, in Miami. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and other groups have sued in Miami federal court, saying Lolita should ultimately be removed to a sea pen under a retirement plan that would more closely mimic her natural Pacific Ocean environment. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 31, 2023
MIAMI (AP) — More than 50 years after the orca known as Lolita was captured for public display, plans are in place to return her from the Miami Seaquarium to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest — where a nearly century-old, endangered whale believed to be her mother still swims.

An unlikely coalition involving the theme park’s owner, an animal rights group, and an NFL owner-philanthropist announced the agreement during a news conference Thursday.

Moving the 57-year-old, 5,000-pound orca could take six to nine months and cost $12 million to $15 million. Jim Irsay is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts.

He said he's excited to be a part of Lolita's journey.

