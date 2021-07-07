Kentucky couple vacationing in Florida feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa

(LEX 18) — Some Kentucky residents have been dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa along Florida’s coast.

A couple from Frankfort is vacationing in Key West and says the worst of the rain was Tuesday morning at around 10:00.

Rhonda Rankin watched as Elsa blew wind and rain into Florida. She says before the storm, she and her husband asked locals how they should prepare. They had been through a previous tropical storm before in the Carolinas in years past. Rankin and her husband got snacks, bottled water and charged their phones in case power went out. Rankin says winds were strong enough to blow rain sideways and leave some debris along the streets.

"We're staying in a bed and breakfast and it has shutters and lots of palm trees around and the noise was just a little unsettling. We opened the door several times to look out and the rain was sideways," Rankin said.

Rankin says there wasn’t any major flooding and the weather on Wednesday was more favorable with sunny skies.