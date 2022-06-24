Watch Now
Abortion ruling to test Biden's political, policy plans

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 11:25:54-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade will test President Joe Biden's ability to preserve abortion access.

The White House has been holding meetings and researching policy ideas for weeks, but its options appear to be limited.

Lawrence Gostin runs the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health at Georgetown Law, in Washington, D.C., and said Friday he expects the Biden administration is “just going to be nibbling around the edges, and is not going to do anything really profound.”

A White House spokeswoman said this week Biden “believes we should defend the right of all Americans to make their own decisions.”

