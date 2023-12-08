American Airlines launches new international direct flight to Cancun from CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Flyers can jet to Cancun now with a new direct flight from CVG.

American Airlines is launching a nonstop flight from CVG to Cancun International Airport beginning Saturday, Dec. 9.

Those wanting to bask under the Mexican sun can board the flight weekly through March 30, 2024. The flights depart on Saturdays, with the first leaving CVG at 11:45 a.m. on the 9th and arriving in Cancun at 2:58 p.m. The returning flight departs Cancun at 4 p.m. and lands at 7:26 p.m.

The round-trip flights range in price depending on the dates, but most are between $600 and $700. Tickets are already available via American Airlines.

The flight is the first international destination served by American from CVG.

Overall, the flight is American's 13th at CVG. The airline also has flights to Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham and Washington, DC.

"Cancun is a strong addition to American's growing network at CVG, serving leisure travelers," said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer at CVG. "We are excited for this additional option for local travelers to get sunny Cancun and pleased to see the continued expansion of the Oneworld Alliance with additional international service from CVG."

