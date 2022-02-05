Watch
Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

AP
In this image taken from Minneapolis Police Department body camera video and released by the city of Minneapolis, Minneapolis police enter an apartment on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, moments before shooting 22-year-old Amir Locke. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants after Locke was killed as a SWAT team carried out a search warrant in a downtown apartment. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP)
Posted at 10:19 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 10:19:59-05

Before he was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer, Amir Locke had been making plans.

The 22-year-old Black man had filed paperwork to start a music business with help from his mother, and had already designed a logo.

His family says he planned to move to Dallas next week, where he would be closer to his mom and — he hoped — build a career as a hip-hop artist, following in the musical footsteps of his father.

His death inside a Minneapolis apartment where police were serving a search warrant early Wednesday has renewed calls for police accountability and justice for Black people who are too often victims.

It also left Locke's tight-knit family, friends and a community grieving for the life he didn't get to live.

