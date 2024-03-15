At least 3 dead after suspected tornado touches down in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY — At least three people were killed after a suspected tornado touched down in Winchester on Thursday night.

According to Indiana State Police, three people died after a storm blew through Randolph County.

Storm spotters reported a tornado touched down in Randolph County shortly after 8 p.m. It is not yet confirmed if that is the same tornado that caused the casualties.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says all power lines are down on State Road 32.

Winchester High School, located at 700 N Union St., says they are open for anyone who might need shelter.