Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

items.[0].image.alt
Kimberly Fossen/AP
In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP)
Amtrak Train Derails
Posted at 9:05 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 09:05:33-04

JOPLIN, Mont. — At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana.

The derailment occurred Saturday afternoon, and Liberty County Sheriff's dispatcher Starr Tyler told The Associated Press that three people were confirmed dead.

She did not have more details. Amtrak said in a statement that there were multiple injuries.

The Empire Builder train derailed about 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of roughly 200 located about 30 miles south of the Canadian border.

Amtrak said the train had about 141 passengers and 16 crew members onboard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps