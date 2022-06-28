Watch Now
At least 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer

Migrant Deaths
Eric Gay/AP
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 22:07:55-04

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas. The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.

