Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. reacts as she listens to a question from a reporter during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 7:55 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 19:56:35-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden has signed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday.

The legislation will avert one crisis, but efforts to stave off a second crisis seem likely to continue for the next couple of weeks as Democrats and Republicans dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says failure to raise the debt limit will lead to a financial crisis and economic recession.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps