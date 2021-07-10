Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
U.S. Forest Service firefighters Chris Voelker, left, and Kyle Jacobson monitor the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Friday, July 9, 2021. The Beckwourth Complex — a merging of two lightning-caused fires — headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size only a few days earlier. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
California Wildfires
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 19:31:20-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters are struggling to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heatwave hits the U.S. West this weekend.

The Beckwourth Complex headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada.

It's tearing through bone-dry timber and prompted Nevada authorities on Friday to evacuate a community across the state line.

Other fires are burning in Oregon, Arizona, and Idaho.

Authorities say fire conditions are tough as another heatwave engulfs the West, challenging records and bringing dangerously hot temperatures.

Death Valley National Park in California recorded a staggering high of 130 degrees on Friday and could reach the same high Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight