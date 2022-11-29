Cat found in checked bag enjoys Thanksgiving at home

A Transportation Security Administration officer was shocked to find a cat inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy in New York.

A TSA spokesperson says the orange cat, named Smells, was discovered after the piece of luggage went through an X-ray unit.

The spokesperson said the passenger claimed the cat belonged to someone else.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was safely returned and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn. The suitcase, with Smells inside, was attempting to fly to Orlando, according to TSA.

"Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disney World," TSA spokesperson wrote in a tweet.