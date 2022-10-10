Watch Now
Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru, report says

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown is a Chick-fil-A location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 10, 2022
When it comes to fast food, Taco Bell has the fastest drive-through line, and Chick-fil-A has the industry's slowest.

According to the 2022 QSR drive-thru report, Chick-fil-A may be the slowest only because it's so popular and there are so many cars in line.

While Chick-fil-A customers spent the most time in line, they don't seem to mind, giving the chain a 93% satisfaction rating for speed.

The second slowest drive-thru, according to the survey? McDonald's, but customers also gave the chain high marks in terms of the accuracy of orders filled.

The first place for the fastest drive-thru went to Taco Bell with an average time of 221 seconds, meaning most customers get their food in well under four minutes.

