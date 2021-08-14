Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Crews face 'another critical day' battling largest US fire

items.[0].image.alt
Eugene Garcia/AP
CalFire firefighters and California Correctional Center (CCC) inmates fight a spot fire on the side of Highway CA-36 between Chester and Westwood in Plumas County, Calif., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. In California, the Dixie Fire that virtually destroyed the Sierra Nevada town of Greenville is less than a third surrounded. Fire officials say Northern California will have dangerous fire weather on Friday, including possible lightning that could spark more blazes. Climate change has made the U.S. West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 6:33 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 18:33:02-04

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire face “another critical day” as thunderstorms pushed flames closer to two towns in the forestlands of Northern California.

The unstable weather whipped up winds and produced lightning, threatening thousands of homes not far from where the fire destroyed much of the town of Greenville last week.

In Montana, crews are scrambling to save hundreds of homes near the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation as blazes across the U.S. West strain resources.

The U.S. Forest Service says it has deployed all its firefighters and maxed out its support system.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight