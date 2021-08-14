Crews face 'another critical day' battling largest US fire

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire face “another critical day” as thunderstorms pushed flames closer to two towns in the forestlands of Northern California.

The unstable weather whipped up winds and produced lightning, threatening thousands of homes not far from where the fire destroyed much of the town of Greenville last week.

In Montana, crews are scrambling to save hundreds of homes near the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation as blazes across the U.S. West strain resources.

The U.S. Forest Service says it has deployed all its firefighters and maxed out its support system.