Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition

Lynne Sladky/AP
An American flag flies from a crane next to the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Demolition teams are preparing to bring down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 12:45:55-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search.

A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night.

The timing was still not set. No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the June 24 collapse.

So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing.

