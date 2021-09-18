Watch
Crews watching weather as wildfire burns near sequoias

Noah Berger/AP
Sequoia trees stand in Lost Grove along Generals Highway as the KNP Complex Fire burns about 15 miles away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Sequoia National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 6:58 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 06:58:54-04

THREE RIVERS, Calif. — Crews are watching the weather this weekend as they battle a California wildfire that has burned into groves of gigantic sequoia trees.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather watch for dry, windy conditions in the Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevada, where the Colony Fire is burning about a mile from Giant Forest, a grove of 2,000 giant sequoias.

Firefighters have wrapped the base of the General Sherman Tree — the world's largest tree — in fire-resistant aluminum.

Fires in the area have burned into at least four other groves of sequoias but firefighters haven't been able to determine how much damage was done.

