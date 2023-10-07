Watch Now
Data breach at MGM Resorts expected to cost casino giant $100 million

Ty ONeil/AP
The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. The cybersecurity attack at MGM Resorts last month is expected to cost the casino giant more than $100 million, the Las Vegas-based company said in a Thursday, Oct. 5, regulatory filing. (AP Photo/ Ty ONeil)
Posted at 5:22 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 17:22:30-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The data breach that MGM Resorts is calling a cyberattack is expected to cost the casino giant more than $100 million. The Las Vegas-based company's CEO Bill Hornbuckle says no customer bank account numbers or payment card information was compromised in the incident. But hackers stole other personal information, including names, driver’s license numbers and social security numbers belonging to some customers who did business with MGM prior to March 2019. Beyond the casino world, Clorox also disclosed a cyberattack recently. The maker of bleach and other household products says the attack has caused large-scale disruption of operations and predicts a significant fall in sales for the first quarter of 2024.

