Watch Now
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

ISP: 1 man dead in Rising Sun after driving into the Ohio River during high-speed chase with police

Officers that dove into the water to help the man said he was uncooperative
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Car Towed Out Of Ohio River Rising Sun
Rising Sun Ohio River Search
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 19:21:53-04

RISING SUN, Ind. — A man is dead in Rising Sun, Indiana, after they drove their vehicle into the Ohio River, Indiana State Police said.

ISP said around noon Ohio County deputies and Rising Sun police were looking for a gold-colored Jeep that allegedly left the scene of a crash. When the vehicle was located, the driver fled from the officers, drove a mile to the Ohio River boat ramp near Front Street and went into the water.

Police believe the man intentionally drove into the river.

ISP said officers immediately went into the water in an attempt to free the man. Those officers made contact with him but they said he remained uncooperative and wouldn't leave the vehicle.

Divers were called to the scene and they located the then-deceased man in the vehicle. The Jeep was pulled out of the river just before 4:15 p.m.

Police are not identifying the deceased man, and the investigation into his death is ongoing. Toxicology results are also pending.

READ MORE:
WATCH: Surveillance footage captures moments before a Norwood gas station clerk is zip-tied during robbery
Former Hamilton County deputy sentenced to 18 months for smuggling marijuana into jail
2 IMPD officers released from hospital after being shot on east side Thursday

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!