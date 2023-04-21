ISP: 1 man dead in Rising Sun after driving into the Ohio River during high-speed chase with police

RISING SUN, Ind. — A man is dead in Rising Sun, Indiana, after they drove their vehicle into the Ohio River, Indiana State Police said.

ISP said around noon Ohio County deputies and Rising Sun police were looking for a gold-colored Jeep that allegedly left the scene of a crash. When the vehicle was located, the driver fled from the officers, drove a mile to the Ohio River boat ramp near Front Street and went into the water.

Police believe the man intentionally drove into the river.

ISP said officers immediately went into the water in an attempt to free the man. Those officers made contact with him but they said he remained uncooperative and wouldn't leave the vehicle.

Divers were called to the scene and they located the then-deceased man in the vehicle. The Jeep was pulled out of the river just before 4:15 p.m.

Divers successfully hooked the car, and it’s now surfacing.

Crews are holding up a tarp to block onlooker views.

Ohio County Coroner is on scene.

No official word on fatalities.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/MEqsltflbj — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) April 21, 2023

Police are not identifying the deceased man, and the investigation into his death is ongoing. Toxicology results are also pending.

