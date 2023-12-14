Emergency crews searching for 2 missing at sanitation facility, 1 person rescued

BROMLEY, Ky. — Emergency crews are searching for two missing people from a sanitation facility in Bromley, Ky. after something went wrong during a project, according to Park Hills police.

Police responded to the SD1 site on Steve Tanner Street just before noon Thursday for a reported drowning. A preliminary investigation found employees were working on a project when some kind of failure occurred, trapping them.

One person was accounted for and taken to a nearby hospital by family members. Crews are still searching for two other people.

Police did not say what exactly the employees were working on before they were trapped.

Pike Street will be closed while emergency crews work, police said.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Kenton County Emergency Communication Center at 859-356-3191.

