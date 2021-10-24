Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
The Bonanza Creek Film Ranch is seen in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. An assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Prop Firearm Movie Set
Posted at 7:51 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 07:51:58-04

SANTA FE, N.M. — Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, seven camera crew members for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.

Disputes in the production of the Western film "Rust" began almost from the start in early October.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed hours after the crew walked off.

Court records state that Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer with a gun that a crew member had assured the actor didn't carry live rounds.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps