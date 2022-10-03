Watch Now
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg's childhood home in Boston

Mark Wahlberg House Fire
Steven Senne/AP
The fire-damaged back of a triple decker at 25 Peverell Street, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, appears darkened by flames, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The blaze began around 10 a.m., Sunday, and spread to three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. One of the buildings involved was 25 Peverell Street, where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's family once lived. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 8:17 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 20:17:26-04

AP NEWS — A Boston home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's family once lived has been damaged by fire.

Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on the cause.

The Boston fire department said Sunday's blaze started at a nearby home. Strong winds spread the flames to another three buildings, one of which is 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live.

Mark Wahlberg visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie “Wonderland” in 2018 and 2019.

In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as “where it all started.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

