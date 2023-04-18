Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false election claims

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox announced Tuesday that the parties “have resolved their case” and dismissed the jury just as the trial was to begin.

The announcement averts a prolonged trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by spreading false claims about the 2020 presidential election. The sudden announcement came after jurors had been seated and attorneys were preparing to make opening statements for a trial that had been expected to last six week. Terms were not disclosed for the proposed settlement, which still needs approval from the judge overseeing the case.