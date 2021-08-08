Watch
Free shots at South Beach nightclub - vaccine shots, that is

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - Lights are illuminated at an empty LIV nightclub Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. LIV is offering free COVID-19 vaccines outside the Miami club where high rollers spend up to $20,000 just for a table. The start-studded nightclub set up pop-up COVID vaccine sites over the weekend at LIV and club Story to entice the young demographic that is rapidly filling up Florida hospitals as the delta variant rapidly spreads across Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, file)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 08, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ready to party at one of South Beach’s most glamorous nightclubs? Then roll up your sleeves because these shots won’t get you buzzed.

LIV is offering free COVID vaccines outside the Miami club where high rollers spend up to $20,000 just for a table.

The start-studded nightclub, where Super Bowl champs celebrate at parties so legendary they’ve inspired lyrics from Drake and Kanye West, is setting up pop-up COVID vaccine sites over the weekend at LIV and club Story.

They're hoping to entice the young demographic that is particularly vulnerable to the Delta variant that is rapidly spreading across Florida.

