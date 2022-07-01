Watch Now
Free Slurpee Day Plus 10 begins at 7-Eleven and Speedway

Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 01, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — There's nothing more exciting than turning the calendar on a hot day and learning that it's Free Slurpee Day at everyone's neighborhood 7-Eleven or Speedway.

Well, one thing is more exciting, which is that Free Slurpee Day is actually Free Slurpee Day Plus 10.

Starting Friday through July 11 (Get it? 7-11?), people can walk, drive, scooter, or parachute into any 7-Eleven or Speedway location and get a free small Slurpee just by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway app.

In addition to the free Slurpee, 7-Eleven is offering other discounted snacks, but let's face it, the Slurpee is the headliner that gets people into the tent.

