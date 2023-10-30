General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike

Watch Now
UAW, Stellantis reach deal as union adds Tennessee GM factory strike
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and the United Auto Workers union reach a tentative contract agreement, according to an AP source.

The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.

Those deals will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments. Combined they bring the wage increase to over 30% over the four year and eight month life of the contract.

The person briefed on the matter, who didn’t want to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly aid the deal, was to be announced early Monday.

