GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, June 22, 2021 in Washington. On Sunday, May 1, 2022, Hutchinson said he is considering a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump joins the race. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 10:22 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 22:22:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race.

Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.”

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

